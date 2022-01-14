If social media, or Congress, was a truthful representation of Americans, we’d be in bad shape. But like most “reality” entertainment it’s just not representative of the truth.
The falsehood that there’s a widespread conflict that’s coming to a head between those with a “conservative” viewpoint and a “liberal” viewpoint is pervasive online and in political circles — but here in the real world, it’s just not true.
In real life — face to face — how often do you ask someone their politics or beliefs before deciding whether or not you’re going to speak with them?
We are ALL Americans. Thank you for reading.
— Rome (Georgia) News-Tribune
