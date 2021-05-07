Before and since George Floyd’s death, Black people have died at the hands of police officers throughout the nation.

In 2019, a bill called the Police Training and Independent Review Act was introduced in Congress, “To provide for grants for States that require sensitivity training for law enforcement officers of that State and to incentivize States to enact laws requiring the independent investigation and prosecution of the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers, and for other purposes.” The bill died in Congress. In 2020, after the death of George Floyd, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, again asked for Congress to pass this police reform bill.

Several states have passed or are considering police reform bills. Some of these require more training, including mental health training and realistic de-escalation instruction. Some require more transparency and some ban things like using tear gas and chokeholds in many cases.

The guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin should not signal an end to public awareness and our insistence for reform. The public must continue to demand high accountability and better laws.

— Susan Thacker,

Great Bend Tribune, Kansas.