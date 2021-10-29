With the chaos surrounding the COVID-19 virus and with the assistance of the mainstream media, Joe Biden was elected president by one of the most crooked elections in U.S. history.
Consider this:
Meaningful access to vote tabulation was denied.
Votes were accepted after the deadline.
Undocumented aliens voted.
Hundreds of thousands of unsolicited ballots mailed out supposedly to protect voters from COVID-19.
Biden’s illegitimate government:
Is viciously attacking states trying to enact election laws that combat fraud? The Democrats’ priority is rigging future elections by enacting HR1. If this bill is passed it will turn the 2020 election into never-ending fraudulent elections. One-party rule.
Solutions:
Because of all the damage the Biden administration has caused, the Republicans must again occupy the White House and control both the House and Senate.
Secession is being discussed by several states. This is unlikely but let’s assume the U.S. is divided into two countries, i.e. Red States and Blue states. I don’t believe a liberal dominated country could survive without conservatives paying for liberals excessive spending.
The best solution is for both Democrats and Republicans to do what is best for the country and not just the party.
— Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
