Republicans criticized the Biden administration’s stimulus spending during the pandemic as wasteful, and today they point to that cash infusion as a major factor in rising inflation. Those arguments aren’t unreasonable. Unless, of course, the party making them turns around and suggests that Missouri should pass out its excess stimulus cash to taxpayers rather than shore up needed state services — which is what Missouri’s ruling Republicans are suggesting now.
The issue arises as the result of the kind of problem every state government loves to have: Missouri is currently looking at a projected budget surplus of as much as $3 billion by the end of next year, primarily because of unspent federal stimulus money. At least two pending plans by Republicans in the Legislature would pass that money out to Missouri taxpayers in the form of one-time, $500-per-person checks, deliberately draining much of the surplus.
The proponents aren’t presenting these plans as an economic stimulus but as a gesture of tax reduction and small-government conservatism. One group of legislative supporters stated that they “do not support the idea of spending every available dollar to increase the size of government, but instead believe individual Missourians are the best decision-makers for how to spend their tax dollars.”
That would be a reasonable stance if Missouri was living up to even its basic responsibilities as a state government — but it isn’t. There are multiple areas in which the state is failing badly to provide minimal services.
Missouri’s teachers, for example, are badly underpaid, ranking in the bottom 10 states in terms of average salaries. The state’s starting base pay for teachers is a meager $25,000. Gov. Mike Parson wants to boost that to $38,000, but he’s getting pushback in the Legislature — some of the same voices calling for passing out all that extra money to taxpayers across the board, whether they’re grossly underpaid or not.
Other examples abound of Missouri’s failure to adequately pay and staff crucial professions and services. It is tempting in an election year for lawmakers to pass out checks to their constituents. But those same constituents are ill-served when their state government is kept on a starvation diet so that politicians can offer a smorgasbord to the voters.
