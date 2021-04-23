The funding of Medicaid expansion in Missouri is hanging in the balance.

The House has refused to put the funding — nearly $1.6 billion, with about $119 million coming from state funds and most of the remaining provided by the federal government, according to the bill that was voted down — into its draft of the state’s budget for next fiscal year.

This despite the fact that Medicaid expansion was approved by Missourians last year with more than 53% of the statewide vote.

A lot has been said in recent weeks about lawmakers’ refusal to fund Medicaid expansion, with many, like us, who oppose their actions calling it a slap in the face to voters.

There’s another group of people who are the real victims here: the more than 200,000 Missourians who have been promised health care coverage under the expansion.

Who are these people? They’re overwhelmingly childless adults, and nearly 80% of them live in a family with at least one worker, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Three-quarters of them are living below the poverty line. And it’s likely many of them lost their jobs.

— Joplin Globe