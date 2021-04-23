The funding of Medicaid expansion in Missouri is hanging in the balance.
The House has refused to put the funding — nearly $1.6 billion, with about $119 million coming from state funds and most of the remaining provided by the federal government, according to the bill that was voted down — into its draft of the state’s budget for next fiscal year.
This despite the fact that Medicaid expansion was approved by Missourians last year with more than 53% of the statewide vote.
A lot has been said in recent weeks about lawmakers’ refusal to fund Medicaid expansion, with many, like us, who oppose their actions calling it a slap in the face to voters.
There’s another group of people who are the real victims here: the more than 200,000 Missourians who have been promised health care coverage under the expansion.
Who are these people? They’re overwhelmingly childless adults, and nearly 80% of them live in a family with at least one worker, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Three-quarters of them are living below the poverty line. And it’s likely many of them lost their jobs.
— Joplin Globe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.