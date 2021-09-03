Research studying the effect of school closures on disease spread finds little or no effect of school closure on disease spread. When Sweden kept its schools open, a study found that there was no additional risk to the elderly (a high-risk population) cohabitating with schoolchildren even if children became infected.
Simply put, many studies show that children do not generally spread the coronavirus, even in school settings. They also show that children have very positive outcomes with a lower risk of death and severe health outcomes. Mask use by the general population shows, at best, a marginal impact on the spread of COVID-19. And most studies show no distinguishable difference between places with mask mandates and those without them.
Indeed, masks have long been considered one measure that offers their wearers a false sense of security. Adults, let alone children, may not properly wear masks.
The masking requirement for schoolchildren is unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious. Schoolchildren are generally not at risk of serious illness even if they get COVID-19, thus reducing the need for harsher non-pharmaceutical intervention.
— Excerpts from Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit seeking to stop mask mandates in some school districts.
