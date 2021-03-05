Mr. Dennis Weiser put forth a very doable solution for Krug Park. A botanical garden would be perfect there. Powell Gardens is beautiful and people could come from all over to experience all that is there.

There would be a great opportunity for teachers to take classes there, and what if Missouri Western students were given a chance to design the grounds? You might be pleasantly surprised how the community might give help with contributions, expertise with developments, displays, conservation, education and could provide enjoyment for many.

People could enjoy other sights in the city, shop and eat in restaurants.

Civic Arena would be a better place to hold concerts and crowds would be better controlled. Crowds all over the park would result in trash everywhere and the grounds trampled.

Can you visualize how the bowl would look after hundreds of people were there at one time? Alcohol could be better controlled at the arena, also.

It is disgraceful that these two places have been neglected and now will need major, expensive repairs. We can have the best for both places if thought, patience and vision are applied.

Yes, there is a great need to look to our future, but we don’t need our places of historic value ruined as so many places in our country have been.

We need to build a future and protect our past.

— Valerie A. Wigton

St. Joseph