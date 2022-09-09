With little more than two months to go before this November’s midterm elections, Joe Biden drew a stark contrast between Democrats, independents, and “mainstream Republicans,” who support and defend democratic norms, and “MAGA Republicans” who embrace political violence because they cannot accept that they’d lost an election.
“Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden said. “Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the foundations of our democracy.”
Biden’s speech came even as Trump, who faces the very real prospect of a federal indictment over top secret documents found at his Florida residence, said he would not rule out pardons to Jan. 6 rioters if he regains the White House in 2024.
The optics of Biden’s speech were hard to miss. More than two centuries ago, the Founders, with a bloody revolution barely in the rearview mirror, gathered in Philadelphia to hammer out the framework of a new nation.
Then, as now, there were deliberate choices to be made about what kind of country the new United States of America would become.
What emerged was a nation forged in compromise, with branches of the government designed to temper each other; a system designed to rein in the tyranny of both the majority and the minority. It was then, and remains now, a work in progress. And it remains as fragile as ever.
In these dark times, it’s easy to give into cynicism.
But as he exhorted Americans, in classic Biden fashion, to stand up, to get involved, and to “vote, vote, vote,” it was hard not to feel a cautious optimism that his message would cut through the noise, and hit its intended mark, uniting the country in common purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.