Trump fascism cartoon
Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate

With little more than two months to go before this November’s midterm elections, Joe Biden drew a stark contrast between Democrats, independents, and “mainstream Republicans,” who support and defend democratic norms, and “MAGA Republicans” who embrace political violence because they cannot accept that they’d lost an election.

“Too much of what is happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden said. “Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the foundations of our democracy.”

