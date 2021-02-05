On Jan. 29 we had an extraordinary experience. We volunteered for the first drive-thru mass vaccination event in Northwest Missouri. We arrive at Savannah First Baptist Church at 8 a.m. for orientation and assignments. Local businesses provided essential supplies. We were ready to go!

We were assigned to Team ‘E’ along with a team captain, information processors, and the vaccinators. Runners were truly running non-stop to keep up a steady supply of Pfizer doses. Missouri National Guard professionally directed traffic through orange-coned lanes.

The volume of cars was mind boggling. We were in awe of this major undertaking, coordinated by the highway patrol and the sheriff’s department. Small town Savannah with a population of 5,000 should be mighty proud of what it accomplished that day. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. approximately 1,950 doses were administered — that’s about one vaccination every 15 seconds. This momentous light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel day had arrived. Everyone was in good humor.

We witnessed ordinary citizens working together for the common good. It is reassuring to know that we are all connected and caring for one another. We are blessed to have been a small part of this life-saving effort. There is hope in the new dawn.

Dr. Charles Ross Shuman, Mary Shuman, RN

Country Club, Missouri