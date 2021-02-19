President Joe Biden’s first-day revocation of the Keystone XL permit was a mistake ... and a missed opportunity.

There’s the practical argument to make: Canada will continue to develop its oil resources, and that oil will need to be moved to refineries on the Gulf Coast. The question isn’t whether it will happen, but what is the safest way to accommodate what is going to happen?

“In the absence of access to pipelines, crude oil will continue to find its way to market through increased reliance on other modes of transport, like truck and rail, which have a higher number of reported releases of crude oil per ton-mile than pipelines,” Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, noted in a letter to Biden.

The climate crisis is real and serious, but we think a decision to go forward on Keystone could have been paired with initiatives that would encourage development of alternative energy sources, including wind and solar. It could have been part of a compromise that would have advanced other American interests, too, such as protecting ANWR — the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska — from drilling.

It was a missed opportunity.

— Joplin Globe