Sen. Blunt does not tell the whole truth about America’s energy resources. We are one of the world’s five top exporters of coal and those leases on federal lands in the West will not expire for another 25 years.

The Keystone Pipeline poses a serious environmental hazard to all the states it will go through, including Missouri. No pipeline ever built doesn’t break and our precious water and lands are at risk to support a Canadian operation that requires the removal of 4 tons of earth from above tar sands for every barrel of oil that must be processed with huge amounts water and of heat that emit large amounts of greenhouse gases to turn it into a transportable form of very viscous and heavy crude oil.

The Canadian companies will put at risk our land and water if its pipeline is allowed to reach the Mississippi for oil refineries in the Gulf. Sen. Blunt should be protecting our country and support President Biden in our slow transition away from fossil fuels.

But, unfortunately, dirty coal will remain part of our energy grid for decades to come.

Elizabeth L. Sawin

Saint Joseph