For many good reasons Americans elect their president through the state-by-state mechanism of the Electoral College rather than direct nationwide popular vote. The Electoral College was the result of the Great Compromise at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 between the delegates of the small states and the large states. The main purpose of the Electoral College is to protect small states (including today — Missouri) from bigger ones. Fearing dominance from the populous states, small states at the Constitutional Convention proposed election of the president by the 13 state legislatures — each holding a single vote. Large-state delegates naturally favored direct popular election. The Electoral College was a brilliant compromise, allowing the popular election of the president, but on a state-by-state basis.

Abolishing the Electoral College would have significant negative impacts on the American political system. The Electoral College forces candidates to appeal to a wider range of voters. A direct, national popular vote would incentivize campaigns to focus almost exclusively on densely populated urban areas. Presidential candidates would no longer seek to “win statewide.” This could easily alienate huge numbers of small towns and rural states. Eliminating the Electoral College would mean small states (like Missouri) would be wholly ignored.

The Electoral College also discourages voter fraud. If presidential elections were based on national totals, then fraud would be conducted everywhere and still count. It is unlikely that law enforcement would be able to track down every instance of voter fraud across the nation.

Moreover, if the United States used direct elections, many more “third party” candidates would arise to render election vote margins even more inconclusive than in the past. A focus on urban areas and away from statewide politics would undermine the two-party system that has served our constitutional republic well. A splintered and incoherent set of regional and one issue-oriented parties would likely spring up.

The Electoral College system is not only embedded in the structure of our constitutional governance. It is also symbolizes that we are a federal republic. The states of the Union existed before the Constitution. Nothing guaranteed that the states would act together after victory over the British. States could easily have gone their separate and quarrelsome ways. The genius of the Framers was their ability to draw the American states toward a “more perfect union” based on separation of powers as well as checks and balances within the government. Had Americans not embraced federalism — a division of powers between the national government and the states — it is unlikely that the United States would have even been formed.

Abolishing the Electoral College now might satisfy those who yearn for direct democracy, but it would also mean dismantling federalism and our constitutional democratic republic. Federalism is the strength of our nation. Abolishing the Electoral College would point us toward doing away with the entire federal system. Such action would not be likely to produce a more democratic election system.

Steven Greiert

Chairman of Buchanan County Republican Central Committee