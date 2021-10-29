It’s long passed time to dismiss Donald Trump’s stolen election claims along with those of other fanatics who continue to whip the dead horse of election fraud.
Remember Arizona? The initial 2020 vote count there showed that Trump lost. Spurred on by the fraud conspirators the state did a recount, and no discrepancies were found. But that wasn’t enough proof for the losing side. Republicans next hired a company to do a third recount. This third tally found that Trump actually lost by more votes than in the first count.
Just this week we learn of a “root out the fraud” scheme instituted by the Lt. Governor of Texas, a Trump supporter. Soon after the 2020 election results were announced, he offered at least $25,000 to anyone who would present evidence of voter fraud that resulted in a conviction. After almost a year one person from Pennsylvania collected $25,000. The tipster observed a man voting twice, a Republican, who was subsequently arrested and convicted of the crime. My guess is that these weren’t the results the Texas Lt. Governor was looking.
My hope is that we and the media put this fraud talk behind us and admit the truth: The 2020 presidential election was the most fair and honest election in our history and we should all be very proud.
— Keith Evans
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.