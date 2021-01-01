We know the counterclaims made by supporters. They’ll point to the “pork” in the pandemic relief bill which doesn’t actually exist (the $1.4 billion government funding measure is the one with that and the two were merged for purposes of legislative action), or the president’s desire for $2,000 checks instead of $600 checks in direct aid.

But even allowing for that, the chief complaint about foreign aid conforms to Trump administration budget requests.

Quite often, aid to other countries isn’t a denial of U.S. interests, it’s a cost-effective way to protect them. How much cheaper to protect human rights, spare allies from invasion or preserve trade partnerships than to withdraw support and risk a cataclysm that might require far more costly military intervention?

Foreign aid isn’t to counter the administration’s “America First” approach; often, it’s a fulfillment of it.

Baltimore Sun