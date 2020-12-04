Barring the nearly but not wholly unimaginable (it has been a crazy year), or an act of God, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in a few short weeks.

Meanwhile, we are angry, jumpy and generally alienated from each other.

Biden will face not just an impossible job but an angry and heartsick country.

We are not only divided, but we have lost faith, in the system and in each other.

Perhaps only Franklin Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln faced rougher seas.

The best thing about Joe Biden, and I am far from the first to say so, is his empathy.

He has suffered, mightily, in his life. So he really does feel the pain of others. And he really does see all Americans as family — all of us bound to each other.

Thus, we are obliged to listen to each other and help each other.

But can it work? Can we progress under a Great Empathizer — Fred Rogers as the most powerful man in the world?

Biden did not really run on issues. He ran on restoring the nation’s soul. He should stick with that — the theme that got him nominated and elected.

When he talks about the dignity of every American, reminds us that we can be adversaries without being enemies, and ends every speech with “May God protect our troops,” he is edging us toward restoration.

A presidency based on American values, rediscovered and restored, is worth a try.

By Keith C. Burris

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette