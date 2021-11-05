“From day one when the administration decided, ‘we’re going to stop building the wall. In fact, we’re not even going to replace the wall if it’s temporarily down while a barrier was being built to replace it. We’re going to stop all of that.’
“There is more than one place along the border where essentially those big gaps in what had been previous border barriers have become a funnel that both people and illegal substances are coming through.
“This is a crisis, even though on (October) the 19th the nominated head of the customs service refused to say it’s a crisis. Americans know it’s a crisis. Drawing attention to it is a good thing for looking at the problem. It’s a bad thing for the Biden administration when people begin to look at this problem and a number of others.”
— U.S. Sen Roy Blunt, in remarks at the Republican leadership press conference
