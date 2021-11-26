Kenosha’s fate is to live on as the symbol of what happens to a town when spineless politicians and the deplorable liberal media allow, encourage and justify violent and destructive protests in the name of social justice.
The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is the latest proof of how hopelessly the country is split between Republicans and Democrats on almost every issue.
Trump, the 2020 election, the so-called “insurrection” of Jan. 6, immigration policy, critical race theory in schools ….
Everything political is a 50-50 split and the biased mainstream media always take the progressive side.
The liberal media have never stopped cheering for the arrests and prolonged imprisonments of some of the Trump people who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6.
But you never heard the media call for the arrest and prosecution of the “peaceful” rioters who burned Kenosha and repeatedly rioted in a dozen other cities like Portland last summer.
— Michael Reagan
Cagle Cartoons Syndicate
