In a perfect world, a wholesale revamp of our immigration laws would include aligning the federal supply of green cards with the demand for permanent residency among temporary workers. Getting rid of per-country immigration caps for employment-based visas would break the logjam of applicants, to the great benefit of our national economy.
Alas, while such bills exist, there is virtually no momentum for a bipartisan grand bargain to move these policies forward.
A more politically feasible solution would be for Congress to simply recirculate old permission slips. In some years, the number of green cards issued in family- and employment-based visa categories fell below the per-country caps. A provision of the U.S. Citizenship Act, a comprehensive reform bill proposed by President Biden on his first day of office, would “recapture” nearly 1 million of these unused family- and employment-based green cards dating back to 1992 and make them immediately available to individuals in the backlog.
The Niskanen Center estimates that passing that provision alone would contribute $815 billion to the national gross domestic product over the next decade.
— Houston Chronicle
