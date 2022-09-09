I am one of the 75 million MAGA Republicans that traitor Joe was referring to in his speech to save the soul of our nation. I am writing to share my disbelief that an American president appeared on television with the sole purpose of demonizing 75 million people and his probable opponent in 2024. The optics of the setting was horrifying to me. If you would take the time to substitute Jews for MAGA Republicans, you would have a speech by Hitler in the late 1930s.
Traitor Joe lied right to our faces, stating that we MAGA people support violence. He seems to have forgotten that in 2020 he and his communist democRATs praised the rioters throughout the country as good.
Not one time did he mention the crisis taking place on our border. Millions of people are invading the United States bringing with them drugs and crime. Not securing our borders is an impeachable offense.
Crime in America is running rampant because prosecutors refuse to do their jobs. Not once did he mention crime in America.
Inflation in America is out of control, above 8%. He made no mention of inflation.
He did not mention the cost of fuel. My natural gas bill rose substantially this month and I only have a gas dryer that uses it. My electricity bill was astronomical. Joe seems to be ignorant of the fact that his policies are the source of the price increases. At least we have fuel to use, that is if you can afford it. Unlike those in Europe that are suffering because Putin turned off their oil supply.
MAGA stands for making America great again. If you are like me and are sick of the imbecilic policies and regulations, like demanding that we buy electric cars without a thought about where the electricity will come from to charge them, vote Republican in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.