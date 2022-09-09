Democrat cartoon
Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate

I am one of the 75 million MAGA Republicans that traitor Joe was referring to in his speech to save the soul of our nation. I am writing to share my disbelief that an American president appeared on television with the sole purpose of demonizing 75 million people and his probable opponent in 2024. The optics of the setting was horrifying to me. If you would take the time to substitute Jews for MAGA Republicans, you would have a speech by Hitler in the late 1930s.

Traitor Joe lied right to our faces, stating that we MAGA people support violence. He seems to have forgotten that in 2020 he and his communist democRATs praised the rioters throughout the country as good.

Tags

