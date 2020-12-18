It isn’t that the alleged exploits, profits and questionable business deals involving Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden, were not known for most of this election year. Much of mainstream media either ignored it or put it down as right-wing extremism.

Until now.

We’ve recently learned that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating Hunter Biden’s tax affairs, and has been doing so since 2018. According to the Associated Press, a person familiar with the matter said, “The Justice Department’s investigation scrutinizing Hunter Biden’s taxes has been examining some of his Chinese business dealings, among other financial transactions.”

Why is this investigation just now coming to light? Where has media been all this time?

Even Attorney General William Barr, mocked by historian Neil J. Young as Trump’s “real personal lawyer,” reportedly sat on the news of the Biden investigation. As The Wall Street Journal reported last week, “(Barr) has known about a disparate set of investigations involving Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least this spring, a person familiar with the matter said, and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign.”

Why wait until after the most important presidential election in U.S. history to now reveal all? Would the outcome of the election been any different if media and Barr had come forward sooner?

— By Cal Thomas Tribune Content Agency