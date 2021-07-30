Watching Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC, I couldn’t help but admire his administration as he recalled their hard work in getting a COVID-19 vaccination to the public in record time.
It is a truly incredible accomplishment. A miracle, if you will.
But in my admiration, I had to shake my head in despair. Many Americans are electing not to get the vaccine he and his team worked so hard to bring to us. What a slap in the face to such a great president. What a terrible way to thank him for all he’s done for us.
China and Russia are laughing, and the Founding Fathers are rolling in their graves.
— Trevor Callaway
St. Joseph
