We all know that MAGA 2.0 Ayatollah Ron DeSantis takes a strong interest in what gets taught in Florida schools. But now that Hurricane Ian has wreaked virtually unprecedented havoc on the west side of his state, it’s time for him to sit in a class and get schooled on the basics of science.

Lesson One: Human folly is driving climate change, and climate change is making hurricanes more severe. That’s because warm tropical waters — the primary source of fuel for hurricanes — are warmer than ever. And that’s because those waters are absorbing most of the extra heat generated by greenhouse gas emissions. Greenhouse gas emissions come from the burning of fossil fuels. Meanwhile, ambient air temperatures are also rising, which means the air can hold more water vapor.

