We all know that MAGA 2.0 Ayatollah Ron DeSantis takes a strong interest in what gets taught in Florida schools. But now that Hurricane Ian has wreaked virtually unprecedented havoc on the west side of his state, it’s time for him to sit in a class and get schooled on the basics of science.
Lesson One: Human folly is driving climate change, and climate change is making hurricanes more severe. That’s because warm tropical waters — the primary source of fuel for hurricanes — are warmer than ever. And that’s because those waters are absorbing most of the extra heat generated by greenhouse gas emissions. Greenhouse gas emissions come from the burning of fossil fuels. Meanwhile, ambient air temperatures are also rising, which means the air can hold more water vapor.
Translation: Humans are warming the seas, the warmer seas make the air warmer, the warmer air triggers more precipitation… it’s basic science, not rocket science.
But DeSantis is deaf to reality and on record denouncing climate change as “left-wing stuff.” When asked last December whether his state should take steps to fight climate change —by, say, encouraging green technology and cutting carbon emissions — his answer was: “We’re not doing any left-wing stuff.”
Actually, it’s been clear for nearly a decade that even the Pentagon believes in “left-wing stuff.” A 2014 Pentagon report warned: “As greenhouse gas emissions increase, sea levels are rising, average global temperatures are increasing, and severe weather patterns are accelerating.” That report was preceded by a 2013 U.S. Energy Department report that linked human-based climate change to the increasing frequency of “more intense storm events,” and that report was preceded by a 2012 insurance industry report that linked human-based climate change to a growing pattern of “intense precipitation events.” Indeed, the insurance industry said, “nowhere in the world is the rising number of natural catastrophes more evident than in North America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.