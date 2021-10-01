I did not just wake up one day and decide I love my country. My father was in the military, very strict, and never showed much vulnerability. Although I was too young to know of his service to our country; what I do remember was he loved God and this country.
As a youngster I looked forward to the pledge of allegiance and would stand proud with my hand over my heart, facing our great flag. That proudness has been instilled in me my entire life. I am still proud of our flag and what it is supposed to stand for; however what is happening in our country with the border crisis, the Afghan debacle, the infrastructure consigned to ruin the way of life we know and love) and not to forget the COVID vaccine that draws attention away from what’s really happening.
All of these issues in one way or another tears our flag and what it stands for to the ground. I know I am not the only American angry about the direction we are being taken!
— Craig Wood
St. Joseph
