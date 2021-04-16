Where do we go next? What do we do now?

After every mass shooting — and they continued during the pandemic, even if you didn’t necessarily hear about them — our policy debate unfolds exactly the same way.

Gun violence reduction advocates in Washington, D.C., and in state capitals across the land push for action. Opponents pretend to be horrified, complain that it’s too soon to be talking about such things, and then nothing happens.

And the numbers are staggering. According to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, nearly 20,000 Americans lost their lives to gun violence last year, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. A further 24,000 died by suicide with a gun.

The accused shooter in Boulder allegedly carried out his murderous spree that claimed the lives of 10 people, including one police officer, with a weapon that was legally a pistol, but resembled a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle, the Washington Post reported.

The answer is staring us in the face.

We ban assault weapons. Every last damn one of them. They’re the weapon of choice for mass murderers. They exist only to kill as quickly and efficiently as possible. The only people with a right to one are law enforcement and the military. I don’t need one. You don’t need one either.

After all, the United States had an assault weapons ban from 1994 to 2004. And it worked, as my friend and colleague John A. Tures, a political science professor at LaGrange College, recently wrote.

“From 2005 to 2021, there were an average of 5.1176 mass shootings per year, far more than the 1.6 from the (ban) years, and our year isn’t over yet,” Tures wrote. “And yes, the difference in means was statistically significant.”

President Joe Biden told lawmakers he knows Congress can pass an assault weapons ban, observing that “I got that done when I was a senator. It passed, it was the law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings.”

What do we now? Where do we go next? We know the answer. It’s been there all along.

John Micek

Cagle Newspapers Syndicate