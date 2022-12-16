Brittney Griner cartoon
Right-wing conservatives have brutally attacked Griner throughout her time in Russian custody, focusing on her identity as a Black, queer woman and targeting her previous protests against racial injustice as unpatriotic. Statements such as “America-hating lesbian pothead” and “Black lesbian millionaire athlete who broke the law in a foreign country” have been levied toward Griner.

Large segments of the right have continued to attack her, as well as denounce President Biden (without evidence) for supposedly prioritizing her release over Paul Whelan — an ex-Marine who has been detained in Russia since 2018 because of spying allegations.

