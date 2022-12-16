Right-wing conservatives have brutally attacked Griner throughout her time in Russian custody, focusing on her identity as a Black, queer woman and targeting her previous protests against racial injustice as unpatriotic. Statements such as “America-hating lesbian pothead” and “Black lesbian millionaire athlete who broke the law in a foreign country” have been levied toward Griner.
Large segments of the right have continued to attack her, as well as denounce President Biden (without evidence) for supposedly prioritizing her release over Paul Whelan — an ex-Marine who has been detained in Russia since 2018 because of spying allegations.
The fact is Griner has been unapologetic in promoting her platform to speak on issues that impact people of color. In 2020, she was staunchly critical about the initial lack of investigation being conducted in the death of Breonna Taylor and was very vocal about the murder of George Floyd.
Her comments dripped with pride, candor, patriotism and honesty. It is evident she is a person who loves her nation, but like many others who criticize it, she wants it to live up to the values of fairness and equality that it supposedly professes for all of its citizens
Sad to say, the same cannot be said of her racist and homophobic right-wing critics.
