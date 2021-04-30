Citizens and the businesses we represent need reliable and affordable electricity service in today’s modern world. The proposed Grain Belt Express can help prevent brownouts and blackouts like we experienced in February. While the new Grain Belt Express will bring low-cost, renewable energy from the West to Missouri and Illinois, it may also be used to move power along the line in either direction and reverse flows in seconds when called upon under emergency conditions. This would help prevent the outages we experienced by allowing power to be moved between the major regional transmission organizations.

Outages and shortages shuttered manufacturing operations in certain areas across the state while other areas had plenty of power and could have shared it with those areas of the state had the Grain Belt Express been in place.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved the Grain Belt Express as a public utility. We believe the efforts of some legislators to retroactively kill the Grain Belt Express project is shortsighted. The project will be one of the state’s largest energy infrastructure developments, creating 1,500 construction jobs, generating millions annually in new tax revenues for eight Missouri counties and putting approximately $35 million in easement payments in the hands of landowners across the state.

While the state would normally support such a project with incentives, the builders of the Grain Belt Express have asked for no incentives to date. The line will provide power for at least 39 Missouri communities, saving $12 million annually for families and businesses.

Grain Belt Express will increase reliability of the Missouri electric grid, boost the state and local economies and provide low-cost renewable energy to Missouri customers. We should support the Grain Belt Express.

— Ray McCarty is the president and CEO of Associated Industries of Missouri.