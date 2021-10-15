Even if he stopped at the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act, the most sweeping piece of anti-poverty and economic stimulus legislation in a decade or more, the 46th president’s legacy would be assured. But with the rollout of a two-pronged infrastructure program that is cinematic in its scope and far-reaching in its ambition, it’s clear that Biden has an eye on the history books.
Now comes the task of selling it the American people and to a Congress.
Biden set exactly the right tone, positioning his infrastructure proposal as a “once in a generation” opportunity to remake the face of the nation by not only funding such typical infrastructure projects such as rebuilding roads, but also advancing the country’s transition to a clean energy future by expanding the number of electric vehicle charging stations, and by combating climate change.
He argued, persuasively, that the nation was being presented with an opportunity that rivaled the construction of the interstate highway system, under Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and the dawning of the space race, under Democratic President John F. Kennedy.
The question now is whether the nation believes in itself enough to follow this transformational moment to its logical conclusion.
John L. Micek
Cagle Cartoon Syndicate
