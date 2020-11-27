In 2020, U.S. citizens fretted nervously as a small number of states seemed destined to determine the winner of the Electoral College and decide the next president of the United States. It should not be this way.

The Electoral College, an institutional artifact of the American founding, has outlived its usefulness and violates the core principles of democratic government. There are four key problems with the Electoral College.

The first is the possibility of electing a president who failed to win a majority of the national popular vote.

The second is the risk of so-called “faithless” Electors. Seventeen U.S. states have no rules to prevent an Elector from voting for a different candidate.

The third is how the Electoral College can depress voter turnout. In states where one party is dominant, such as Missouri, voters from the other party might choose to stay home.

Finally, the Electoral College fails to accurately reflect the popular will. The distribution of Electoral College votes overrepresents the rural states in America and can create a false mandate to govern.

Eliminating the Electoral College will not be easy (it requires a constitutional amendment) but it is a necessary step to preserve American democracy.

Dr. Edwin A. Taylor III

Associate professor of political science

Missouri Western State University