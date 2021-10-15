That canny Cajun James Carville had this to say in Vox in April: “the Democratic Party can’t be more liberal than Sen. Joe Manchin. That’s the fact. We don’t have the votes.”
And you know what? That’s still the fact.
It’s still true, however hard the Democratic left tries to demonize the West Virginia senator as an iconoclastic fool or a sycophantic toady to the interests of big business.
What Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did or didn’t say about Manchin as she swirled around in her “tax the rich” couture at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art gala really doesn’t matter; what matters is that Manchin was duly elected by the good people of West Virginia to serve their interests as he sees fit. And he gives every indication of doing precisely that.
The Democratic strategist’s incontrovertible truth is tough medicine for the party’s aggressive progressive wing, a group of idealistic social engineers who are not content with the possibility of a big win for their party by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that most reasonable people can agree the country needs as part of its COVID-19 recovery, even if the cost makes us gulp. Instead, this activist group wants to tie that bill to a separate, colossal $3.5 trillion bill that includes all manner of social programs paid for by a major tax increase.
