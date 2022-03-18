We’ve long supported the Keystone pipeline, which would move Canadian oil from Alberta to the Gulf Coast through the Midwest, but with some conditions.
Keystone has to be part of a long-term national energy independence strategy that moves America away from everything but U.S. and Canadian energy. One of our greatest vulnerabilities — militarily, economically and even environmentally — is dependence on oil from unstable, violent and hostile corners of the world.
Some critics have called Keystone an “export pipeline,” meaning that most oil will leave the country and big oil companies profit, but little else changes for Americans except that we assume the environmental risk. Energy produced in North America should remain here until we are 100% free from all imports.
Finally, Keystone requires a strong Environmental Protection Agency to make sure it is done in the safest, most responsible manner possible. In 1988, a Shell Oil pipeline ruptured in Missouri and poured more than 860,000 gallons of crude oil into the Gasconade River. It was then the worst inland oil spill in U.S. history.
If Keystone can move our country in the direction of energy independence, if it helps break the back of Russia and shorten the war, we say: Full speed ahead.
— Joplin Globe
