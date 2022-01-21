I heard our sitting president commenting in a speech about the vaccine and COVID-19 and how this pandemic is because of the unvaccinated. Do these idiots hear the words coming from their mouths?
To try and blame 35 million Americans that for whatever reasons refuse to take a shot or vaccination ... those that have been vaccinated now transmit and carry this virus. I’m certain most people don’t want to hear or face these facts: If you have had the virus your antibodies are stronger.
Why does mainstream media not relay the real facts and statistics? Wake up Americans, all these front-page stories that add to the insanity of this administration is designed to create division and it’s working. If freedom of choice isn’t under attack, I would like to think this push against the unvaccinated would come to rest, and if freedom of speech isn’t one of our rights under attack I would like to think I will read this article in the paper.
— Craig Wood
St. Joseph
