“Most Americans agree that voting is already pretty easy, yet we find ourselves here being asked to support a federal takeover of elections that would force a Washington, D.C., one-size-fits-all approach on every voting precinct in every state for elections that begin less than a year from now — an approach that would cause chaos on Election Day and erode trust in our election system.

“The problem here, however, even if we change those deadlines, in my view, is not how quickly this would happen but whether it should ever happen.

“I happen to think that local officials running elections with local decisions has served the country and continues to serve the country pretty well, just as it did in 2020.

“This is, in my view, a bad bill, full of bad policies that create problems more than they create solutions.”

— Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri,

in comments on the Rules Committee markup of S.1.