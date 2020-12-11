During World War II, did Americans cheer for those who refused to use ration cards for their meat and butter?

That proud history comes to mind as the nation hurtles toward the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, which might aptly be titled the “winter of our discontent.” If the first 10 months of the outbreak seemed painful, the next several may prove excruciating.

On Monday, Maryland State Police announced the running tally for police agencies statewide that have been enforcing those COVID-19 restrictions from limited indoor seating in houses of worship to shuttered playgrounds. The numbers loom large: 42,166 compliance checks, 4,688 calls for service and 132 charges filed or arrests made.

Make no mistake, nothing about the pandemic is fair. And you can always find “do as I say, not as I do” in public office. But ultimately, these restrictions have a purpose — to slow the spread of the virus until vaccinations can be administered. For most people, that reprieve is still months away. We can’t lose sight of that.

We are in a war of sorts with a brutal, unyielding enemy. Some sacrifices must be made, whether it means restricting holiday celebrations to Zoom or a local bar closing at 9 p.m. or perhaps not opening at all for a time. The reality is probably never quite that simplistic or tidy, but surely it should be our proud, patriotic aspiration.

