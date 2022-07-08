The rhetoric from politicians and climate change radicals about electric cars is filled with inaccuracies. Here are some facts you should know.
It’s just a car — the only difference is the fuel. It will cost you an average of $60,000, about the same as a high-end gasoline car. Despite the advertising, it will not elevate your status in the community or magically solve the world’s problems.
You do not drive an electric car for free. You won’t be paying for gasoline, but your electricity (produced with fossil fuels) costs will increase. At current prices you will save a little over gasoline costs if you exclusively use a home charging station. You will not fare so well if you use public charging stations, which charge much more for electricity.
You will have to pay to have a 40 amp charging circuit installed in your garage. If you have an older home, you might not have enough power for a charging circuit.
You can plan to lose about 2% of your driving range per year. If you plan to keep your car over eight years, you will likely have to fork out about $5,000-$20,000 to replace the battery. Then there’s the problem of how to dispose of a 1,000 pound used battery.
If you plan to travel, you will have to charge your battery about every 200 miles. Currently, charging takes anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours for a full charge.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, all transportation accounts for 28% of fossil fuel use. If 100% of transportation were electric (an impossibility anytime soon), remembering that 60% of our electricity is from fossil fuels, our fossil fuel use would only decrease by about 12%.
