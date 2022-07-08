The Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy proposed nationwide guidelines for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations that will be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The guidelines aim to provide standardization for EV charging stations across the country, help EV drivers build confidence for traveling long distances and ultimately accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.
“Many electric vehicle drivers view taking road trips or going to new destinations as a rite of passage. Public charging stations can be difficult to find, their availability and functionality can be uncertain, and the cost of charging can be a mystery. Now, companies will be required to address these issues and ensure the EV charging experience is reliable and convenient.
“The public health and climate crises that we face, and soaring gas prices, requires that we urgently transition from gas vehicles to electric vehicles. We must ensure that the broad charging infrastructure network is built in a way that is equitable, accessible and safe and advances family sustaining careers in the U.S.
“While we are seeing EV adoption increase at a historic pace over the past year, the number of EVs on the road is incremental. Most manufacturers continue to invest, manufacture and publicize their gas cars. We demand that manufacturers prioritize EVs over gas cars — and the Biden administration’s dedicated investment in EV charging and commitment to high-quality standards will help to spur the consumer demand needed to turn the tide.”
