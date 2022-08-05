Congress Earhart Statue (copy)

FILE — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, center, is joined by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., far left, former Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, center right, for the dedication and unveiling ceremony July 27 of a statue in honor of Amelia Earhart at the U.S. Capitol.

 File photo | Associated Press

A little Kansas girl who grew up to international fame and recognition in aviation is set to take her place later this month among some of America’s greatest figures.

A statue of Amelia Earhart will be dedicated and unveiled in the National Statuary Hall Collection, a group of 100 statues (two from each state) placed throughout the U.S. Capitol. Earhart will be only the 10th woman represented there, and she and President Dwight D. Eisenhower will replace statues of U.S. Sen. John James Ingalls and Gov. George Washington Glick in representing the state of Kansas.

