I’m writing this letter to inform voters about what’s going on in Jefferson City. Talk about taking our rights away. WOW. Remember these (out of touch with voters) bills: right to work, Medicaid expansion, minimum wage, Clean MO. All of these bad bills were rejected by voters.
Now they want to take away your right to tell them they can’t control your life to benefit their special interests. They claim that this has to be done because of the out-of-state money that comes in to influence your vote.
Why is it OK for them to accept large amounts of money to impose these bad bills that are not good for Missouri? Look at their war chests for re-election. It’s mostly from out-of-state big money special interests.
Right to work wasn’t even written by Missouri legislators. It was written by ALEC. One of their big money out-of-state special interests.
They come back home and tell us how hard they work for us in Jeff City. I would urge everyone to see how your elected officials vote against what’s right for you, then hold them accountable. Let your voice be heard. Vote them out.
Mike Veale
St. Joseph
