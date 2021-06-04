Everyone’s complaining about Congress, but if you want to track the real, festering growth of Trumpism and its corrosive effect on our politics, you’re better served keeping your eye on state capitols.

Take my home state of Pennsylvania. Two GOP House lawmakers threw another log on the culture war fire last week, as they began seeking co-sponsors for legislation that would ban the state’s 500 school districts from teaching what’s broadly referred to as “critical race theory,” and withhold taxpayer funds from districts that run afoul of this ill-conceived proposal should it ever find its way into law.

The fight over critical race theory, which scholars view as an overdue attempt to educate public school students on how racial disparities are embedded in U.S history and society, has become the latest bête noire of the right, with conservatives arguing that teachers are trying to inject race into what they think is a colorblind system.

The Pennsylvania proposal echoes that contention, arguing that “our schools should be teaching that every individual is equal under the law.”

Such teachings, the lawmakers further argued, “interfere with our constitutional duty to support and maintain a thorough and efficient system of public education to serve the needs of the Commonwealth.”

Which, of course, is nonsense.

— John L. Micek

Cagle Newspaper Syndicate