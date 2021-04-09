The 2020 election set a lot of records, including for Gen Z participation. Nearly 160 million Americans, almost two-thirds of the estimated eligible voter-age population, cast their ballots for their candidate of choice — an increase of more than 5% from 2016’s election.

Any improvement in voting participation is a positive change, but what is particularly remarkable about the 2020 election turnout is how many more young people came out, in various ways, to make their voices heard. More than 25 million 18 to 29 year-olds appear to have voted. That is a record 52% to 55% of eligible young voters, showing an increase of about 10% from the estimated 42% to 44% who voted in 2016.

Traditionally, older Americans vote at higher rates than younger Americans; in 2016, for example, more than 70% of citizens 65 and older voted. But there is another tradition in American electoral politics that deserves deeper recognition — the consistent attempts to suppress, disenfranchise and otherwise reduce the voting rates of particular subsets of U.S. citizens.

A number of state legislatures (43 so far) around the country have begun pushing bills to actively limit voter participation in the aftermath of the 2020 election. These restrictive bills are primarily focused on limiting access to mail-in voting, imposing stricter voter ID requirements, limiting successful pro-voter registration policies and enabling more aggressive voter poll purges. All of these proposed changes are designed to deter young people and minorities from voting.

If you are a younger voter and you really care, you need to pay attention to what’s going on in your state legislatures. Elections are neither a one-off event nor an exclusively federal battle. This same fight over who has the necessary access to cast their vote and secure federal representation — a fight that has defined American history — will continue for the rest of our lives, and the main battleground will be within the walls of these state legislatures which are currently debating the rules to be set for future elections in 2022 and 2024.

Jacob Winch

New Orleans