“The proposed priorities under consideration by the U.S. Department of Education will unlawfully and unconstitutionally fund initiatives that promote racial discrimination, instead of providing civics lessons that enable students of all races and backgrounds to effectively participate in their government as part of the Constitution’s ‘We the People.’

“It notes that federal law “reflects Congress’s insight that the United States of America is unique, as the first nation in history to be founded on ideals of liberty and equality under law.” And it points out that “America’s history reflects a progression in which her founding ideals ultimately triumph over any weaknesses and failures of her people.

“Professor Kendi’s absolutist view endorses overt racial discrimination. Teaching schoolchildren Professor Kendi’s view that mere inaction brands one a racist violates core First Amendment principles.

“Statute and the Constitution do not permit the Department to launch a funding program with taxpayer dollars to force Professor Kendi’s hostile, anti-American views on American schoolchildren.”

— Excerpt of a letter from Missouri Attorney Gen. Eric Schmitt, to the U.S. Department of Education, urging

rejection of critical race theory.