I’m sick and tired of wearing masks.
I’m sick and tired of vaccine mandates.
I’m sick and tired of hearing the dire warnings and broken promises of politicians and incompetent public health officials.
For almost two years they’ve ordered us around like children and told us what individual freedoms we must sacrifice if we are to ever win the war against COVID-19.
Now a new variant, omicron, has knocked us backward again.
Though it’s not as lethal or as transmissible as the delta variant, the media have rebooted their panic machines and America is masking up and locking down once more.
Corporations are telling employees to work from home. Broadway plays are being closed. Holiday parties are being canceled.
Without a vaccination card, you already can’t do some things or eat inside some restaurants.
The almighty Dr. Fauci even says if you invite your brother to Christmas dinner, you should make him show you his vax card before you let him in the door.
Dr. Science wasn’t kidding.
He, Democrat politicians and the liberal media have recently made our national COVID nightmare worse by dividing our already politically split country into two new warring camps — the vaxxed and the unvaxxed.
— Michael Reagan
Cagle Cartoon Syndicate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.