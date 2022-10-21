Daniel Benz

Consumption of alcohol reduces worker productivity, tears families apart and contributes to countless accidental deaths every year, but our forebears repealed prohibition anyway. On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will have the opportunity take similar action with respect to recreational marijuana by voting on Amendment 3. I agree that it makes little sense to parole violent criminals to make room inside our prisons for those convicted of nonviolent drug offenses.

However, Missouri’s legalization of medical marijuana in 2018 has already flooded not just the streets, but also the school hallways of St. Joseph with the ubiquitous stench of weed. This is a troubling preview of the corrosive effects of legal and widely available cannabis, especially with respect to middle- and high school students who will inevitably gain easier access to marijuana from friends or adult relatives.

