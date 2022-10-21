Consumption of alcohol reduces worker productivity, tears families apart and contributes to countless accidental deaths every year, but our forebears repealed prohibition anyway. On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will have the opportunity take similar action with respect to recreational marijuana by voting on Amendment 3. I agree that it makes little sense to parole violent criminals to make room inside our prisons for those convicted of nonviolent drug offenses.
However, Missouri’s legalization of medical marijuana in 2018 has already flooded not just the streets, but also the school hallways of St. Joseph with the ubiquitous stench of weed. This is a troubling preview of the corrosive effects of legal and widely available cannabis, especially with respect to middle- and high school students who will inevitably gain easier access to marijuana from friends or adult relatives.
Being a teenager does not make someone a young adult. According to neuroscientist Frances E. Jensen, MD, author of “The Teenage Brain,” the prefrontal cortex, or the outermost layer of the brain just behind the forehead, does not fully develop in females until age 21, and in males until age 25. Teenagers literally have an empty space in their brains where myelination, or the final consolidation of neural circuitry, has not yet taken place.
Numerous studies in the U.S. and the UK have shown that cannabis use among teens can delay, stymie and in some cases permanently degrade the development of the prefrontal cortex. The seriousness of this research is an urgent matter because the prefrontal cortex is the part of the brain responsible for goal setting and attainment, task prioritization, impulse control and regulating one’s own emotions. Marijuana use among teens will not only degrade academic performance and social competence, but in many cases will leave an indelible mark on the individual by depriving them of the capacity to make good decisions and the drive to succeed throughout their adult lives.
Recent news stories discuss the recruiting challenges faced by all four branches of the armed forces as well as their reserve components. Marijuana use is strictly prohibited for use by any member of the armed forces, and there has been no serious discussion of changing this policy. Although “occasional” or “experimental” past use of cannabis is usually not a disqualifier for enlistment, recruits must pass a drug test at their initial entrance physical, and again immediately upon arrival at recruit training. Widely available recreational marijuana will inevitably lead to a further decrease in the number of qualified individuals who arrive at the respective recruit depots ready to train.
Recreational marijuana is just that: recreational. Preparing our youth for adult roles in society is a serious and consequential matter that must not be compromised for the sake of the mirth and giddiness that marijuana supposedly facilitates. Defending our homeland and responding to disaster within the state of Missouri are the two primary reasons why national and state governments exist. We must not allow these capabilities to be diminished by our appetite for a dime bag from the dispensary. I strongly urge all responsible citizens of Missouri, especially those who call themselves conservatives as I do, to carefully weigh the consequences of this important matter. Please go to the polls and vote “No” on Amendment 3.
