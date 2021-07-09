They wept. When Professor Terry Hughes, Australian marine biologist, showed his students the results of aerial surveys of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, what did these hard-nosed marine biologists do? They wept. The great coral reef, the largest living structure on earth, was clearly dying (due to ocean warming and acidification).
In our own country, the Great Southwest, West and Northwest are in severe drought. Record-breaking heat in the Northwest. The fire season is longer and more severe. Some reservoirs are at historically low levels. There will be much more weeping in our future, if we do not act quickly to solve the climate crisis by reducing fossil fuel usage.
One way to do this is to put a price on carbon, taxing fossil fuel producing industries according to how much pollution they produce. Thousands of individuals have come together to form the Citizens’ Climate Lobby to lobby Congress to pass legislation that would do just that.
As citizens we can take action by joining the St. Joseph chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby and can do our part to save and restore the planet for our children, for all life. The planet, too, is weeping. It cries our for out assistance.
— Ron Ruhnke
St. Joseph
