Oaths for some members of congress are just a necessary formality they have to go through to become a member.

They say “I Do “ with no intention of allegiance to the oath, upholding the Constitution or representing their constituents. Congress members are supposed to be “servants of the people.”

So how can no Republican vote for the COVID Relief Bill when over 70% of all Americans support and need it? The Republicans have abrogated their ability to think logically and analytically, to recognize facts and truths and to live up to their moral, ethical and spiritual convictions.

They no longer trust the Supreme Court ruling on election fraud because it is not politically expedient. Even Josh Hawley, with his prestigious legal resume, doesn’t believe in a ruling from the nation’s highest court led by the person he clerked for.

So if you are a diehard, blind supporter of everything the Republicans have said and voted for or against and want to do anything to remain loyal, I suggest you return the $1,400 that they were against back to the government to highlight and reinforce your allegiance to anti-oath causes.

Richard Schwarz

St. Joseph