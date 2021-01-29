In mid-January, a new caravan of up to 7,000 Central American migrants started the difficult journey north, from Honduras through Guatemala, headed into Mexico and ultimately the United States.

“Many are fleeing poverty and violence made worse by the pandemic and two major hurricanes that pummeled the region late last year,” The New York Times reported.

Over the next decade, Central America will face still stronger storms and longer droughts as climate change accelerates. This will drive more displaced people into the maw of an immigration system that has grown only crueler.

Those brave enough to take the journey will face challenges long before they reach the U.S. border, including potential abuse by U.S.-funded security forces in Mexico and Central America tasked with preventing them from ever reaching the northern border. Those who make it to the United States will face wretched conditions living in the shadows, even as they form the backbone of the U.S. economy.

If President Joe Biden wants to heal these wounds and root out the anti-immigrant sentiment stirred up by his predecessor, his administration must go beyond business as usual on immigration.

In part, Biden seems to understand this.

He’s introduced a sweeping proposal for expanded refugee admissions and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. He’s also issued executive orders halting the construction of Trump’s border wall, instituting a 100-day moratorium on deportations and ordering the reunification of separated immigrant families.

It’s vital for the Biden administration to go beyond simply reforming the existing immigration system — and move instead to dismantle the deportation machine.

Josue De Luna Navarro associate fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies