The Associated Press news article in the News-Press, along with the majority of the mainstream press, inaccurately claims that there is no evidence of voter fraud.

Actually there are many examples of likely fraud.

Consider this:

Meaningful access to vote tabulation was denied.

Votes were accepted after the dead line.

Counties with more votes than registered voters.

Some state legislators in swing states were not allowed by law, to select the electors.

Voting machines likely hacked.

Undocumented aliens voted.

Evidence of hundreds of thousands of ballots appearing out of thin air.

Biden is using the fake claims of no voter fraud and Capitol riots which were inaccurately blamed on Trump, as an excuse to criminalize dissent and ban conservative voices from social media sites.

Additionally, he plans to use bill HR 1 to take control of the election process making it virtually impossible for the Republicans to ever regain a congressional majority or control of the White House.

Congress can’t force the states to change their voting laws, but can restrict federal money for state projects to those states who do not comply with HR 1.

If HR 1 passes, here is just part of what to expect:

Legalize ballot harvesting.

Early voting.

Universal mail-in voting.

Repeal of signature-matching laws, and other ballot security measures.

It will take both patriotic Republicans and Democrats to halt this assault if we are to return to a Constitutional Republic including the rule of law.

Larry Flinchpaugh

St. Joseph