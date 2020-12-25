Dear fellow Americans. We are on a steep precipice and the wind is blowing.

We have only leftist opinions masquerading as “information” at a point in history when facts are imperative.

We have many misguided friends and neighbors staggering about grabbing onto these lies being spread on “news” programs.

Do your own research. We have the inalienable right to cast a vote for the candidate of our choosing. Foreign countries should have nothing to do with our rights, supplying us with fraudulent software proven to rig votes.

Unfortunately, the Propaganda Media have painted our president as evil and sinister, while embracing that which truly is sinister.

This is our opportunity to stand up as Patriotic Americans and demand our right to vote be restored.

If we let this go forward, we all lose America for future generations.

Stand behind the winner of the November 2020 election, President Donald J. Trump.

Sandra M. Horn

St. Joseph