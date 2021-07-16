“This is a big relief for small businesses and other organizations concerned about predatory trial lawyers looking for opportunities to profit from the pandemic. Small businesses are focused on protecting their customers and employees and emerging from the economic crisis created by the pandemic. The cost of defending themselves against just one COVID-19 lawsuit could put them out of business for good.”
— Brad Jones, state director of Missouri Federation of Independent Businesses, in a statement issued after Gov. Mike Parson signed COVID liability protections into law.
