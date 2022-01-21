The decision that was reached by the U.S. Supreme Court is a fair one.
We have argued before that the Biden administration’s vaccine and testing requirement was not the right approach for most businesses, but neither do we think state lawmakers should be prohibiting businesses from enacting their own mandates.
Our view: Let businesses decide what works for them, their employees and their customers.
The one exception so far that we have supported was a vaccine mandate for employees who work in nursing homes and other health care facilities in order for those businesses to continue receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding. The reason for that is self-evident — these employees work with a population that has shown a devastating vulnerability to this disease. The part that the court allowed to stand affects 10.4 million health care workers at 76,000 facilities as well as home health care providers. The rule does allow for medical and religious exemptions.
— Joplin Globe
