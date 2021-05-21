In March 2020, Buchanan County made their ridiculous decision to ban the commercial development of any wind farms within the county proper. The fact that they would just up and totally ban this is nothing short of appalling. How could the county commission not understand the many benefits of wind power?

For example, wind power is in fact very cost-effective, for it generally costs only 1-2 cents per kilowatt-hour after the production tax credit. Because the electricity from wind farms is sold at a fixed price over a period of decades, wind energy mitigates the price uncertainty of costs added to fossil fuels.

Along with being a clean, domestic and sustainable power source, wind energy also creates jobs and industry growth. In addition, eminent domain wouldn’t really be required for such development, as area farmers would still be able to work the land.

Given the aforementioned benefits of wind farms, as well as the presence of them in other area counties (DeKalb, Gentry, Nodaway, Atchison), there is no excuse why Buchanan County cannot allow the development of an energy source as advantageous as wind power.

Alex Keiffer

St. Joseph